City of Joburg calls on residents to help deal with illegal miners
The city's Infrastructure Protection Unit is concerned about zama zamas blasting just meters from highly flammable gas.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg has called on residents to help law enforcement to deal with illegal miners who are posing a serious threat to several key landmarks.
It claims the FNB Stadium, sections of Soweto and the M1 and M2 highways are at risk.
The unit's head Conel Mackay says if the illegal miners were to hit a fuel line, everything within a 300 metres radius would be incinerated.
“We’re on up to about 800 away from serious burns and depending on the weather of the day because if there are heavy winds, the fire could be carried elsewhere. So, it’s quite serious.”
