City of CT has not protected Bo-Kaap residents, says ratepayers association
Protests in Bo-Kaap turned violent last week as residents took a stand against the construction of a block of apartments, calling for their heritage to be protected.
CAPE TOWN - Many Bo-Kaap residents are disappointed that the City of Cape Town has allowed property developers to act in a way that they say has traumatised their community.
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association will now be taking legal action against developer Blok.
WATCH: Bo-Kaap residents protest to stop construction vehicles
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association's Jacky Poking says the City of Cape Town has not protected the residents of this historic area on the slopes of Signal Hill above the city centre.
“I shouldn’t be disappointed because they’ve done nothing. They’ve seen us being destroyed year in and year out, and they’ve not lifted a finger.”
UCT lecturer Laura Nkuna-Wenz says the city has a history of siding with property developers.
“They do engage with the developer when it comes to approving building plans and approving learning regulations. Often communities only hear about these decisions after it’s been passed through council.”
The city's Felicity Purchase says it respects the right of the Bo-Kaap residents to seek legal action.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
