Calm urged in protest-hit Reiger Park

The City of Ekurhuleni has committed to resolving long-standing problems with illegal electrical connections there, before the end of this year.

Residents shut down Reiger Park on 26 November 2018 during a service delivery protest. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – There have been calls for calm and promises of solutions in protest-hit Reiger Park.

The City of Ekurhuleni has committed to resolving long-standing problems with illegal electrical connections there, before the end of this year.

Residents are blocking all the entrances to the area with burning tyres and rocks on Monday morning.

They are demanding that officials permanently resolve a number of service delivery issues, including illegal connections.

Last month, residents clashed with community members from the nearby Joe Slovo informal settlement over the same problem.

The city's Themba Gadebe says: "What we want to see is a stable environment before the festive season.

"We’re working on meetings with the leaders, we’re going to make sure that we engage with their grievances. From the community’s side, we request for calm and we commit that this will be resolved."

Community spokesperson Jonathan Schoeman says residents want a permanent solution.

"If a protest happens anywhere else outside of the coloured community, the local government and provincial government responds very quickly. It’s about time they act."

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

