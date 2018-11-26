Calm urged in protest-hit Reiger Park
The City of Ekurhuleni has committed to resolving long-standing problems with illegal electrical connections there, before the end of this year.
JOHANNESBURG – There have been calls for calm and promises of solutions in protest-hit Reiger Park.
Residents are blocking all the entrances to the area with burning tyres and rocks on Monday morning.
They are demanding that officials permanently resolve a number of service delivery issues, including illegal connections.
#ReigerPark The protest started in the early hours of the morning. Community spokesperson Jonathan Schoeman says the protest is about service delivery issues including electricity connections. pic.twitter.com/1id7q3AxgM— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 26, 2018
#ReigerPark Residents have shut down the area on the East Rand blocking all entrances with burning tyres and rocks. pic.twitter.com/kcGFiPZtCm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 26, 2018
Last month, residents clashed with community members from the nearby Joe Slovo informal settlement over the same problem.
The city's Themba Gadebe says: "What we want to see is a stable environment before the festive season.
"We’re working on meetings with the leaders, we’re going to make sure that we engage with their grievances. From the community’s side, we request for calm and we commit that this will be resolved."
Community spokesperson Jonathan Schoeman says residents want a permanent solution.
"If a protest happens anywhere else outside of the coloured community, the local government and provincial government responds very quickly. It’s about time they act."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
