Bournemouth game too 'demanding' for Ozil, says Emery
The 30-year-old German World Cup-winning midfielder had played in the Gunners' previous three matches, all draws, but Emery decided his style did not fit with Bournemouth's robust approach.
LONDON - Mesut Ozil's relationship with Arsenal boss Unai Emery is again under scrutiny after the Spaniard appeared to suggest Sunday's match at Bournemouth was too "demanding" for the German.
The 30-year-old German World Cup-winning midfielder had played in the Gunners' previous three matches, all draws, but Emery decided his style did not fit with Bournemouth's robust approach.
"We thought 'how we can do better in the match', a very demanding match with physicality and intensity," Emery said following the 2-1 win for Arsenal when asked why Ozil had not started.
"Every player is important but today we tried with three centre-backs and it was another possibility for us to improve and find our best performance as a team."
Ozil, whose place in the team for Sunday's North London derby with Tottenham could now be in doubt, did not even warm up for the match.
"It depends on how the match is going," said Emery, replying to a question on why Ozil had not warmed up.
"I decided on another option. We knew this was a difficult stadium, a difficult team. Seventeen matches we haven't lost but the last three we drew. That is not enough for us."
Emery and Ozil have had a fractious relationship since the Spaniard replaced Arsene Wenger at the end of last season.
Ozil missed the 3-1 win over West Ham in August when it was reported he and Emery had argued at the training ground but the Arsenal boss said the player had been too ill to train.
Ozil also threw a tantrum at being substituted in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace, in which he captained the side in the absence of the injured Petr Cech, in late October.
He stomped past Emery and hurled his gloves to the turf in disgust before taking a seat on the bench.
Emery, though, did not take umbrage publicly, stating "I like the players like him who show the character when we are not playing well".
Popular in Sport
-
Dirty laundry & suspicious packages: Bok trio questioned over clock
-
Erasmus loads BaaBaas side with Boks for Argentina clash
-
[CARTOON] What’s Worse Than A Rugby Maul?
-
Dyantyi scoops World Rugby breakthrough player of the year award
-
Fernando Alonso departs with donuts, praise and penalties
-
Pirates book Telkom Knockout final spot with win over Chiefs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.