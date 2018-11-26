Popular Topics
Beyoncé fans can't contain excitement as countdown to Global Citizen Fest begins

Fans of Beyoncé have been speculating for a few days on whether she is already in the country and where she could be.

Beyonce. Picture: @Beyonce/Instagram
Beyonce. Picture: @Beyonce/Instagram
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The second December is just days away and the Beehive (the name for Beyoncé fans) is getting in formation to see their favourite superstar Beyoncé at the Global Citizen Festival South Africa.

The concert takes place this Sunday at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. This will be the first time that Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z will be performing in the country.

They will share the stage with fellow international acts, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Pharell Williams, Chris Martin, as well as African musicians Wizkid, D'Banj, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest and Tiwa Savage.

DJ Black Coffee was added as an additional act on Monday morning.

Organisers have promised an entertaining day from start to finish with surprise activities to be revealed closer to the day.

It's expected that fans from around South Africa and other African countries will make their way to Johannesburg over the course of the week.

Meanwhile, Beehivers have been speculating for a few days on whether Beyoncé is already in the country and where she could be. It's been rumoured that she and Jay-Z will do a one to two-hour set and have brought with them 300 members of their team.

Twitter is abuzz with memes, jokes, videos and anticipation.

Timeline

