Beyoncé fans can't contain excitement as countdown to Global Citizen Fest begins
Fans of Beyoncé have been speculating for a few days on whether she is already in the country and where she could be.
JOHANNESBURG - The second December is just days away and the Beehive (the name for Beyoncé fans) is getting in formation to see their favourite superstar Beyoncé at the Global Citizen Festival South Africa.
The concert takes place this Sunday at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. This will be the first time that Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z will be performing in the country.
They will share the stage with fellow international acts, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Pharell Williams, Chris Martin, as well as African musicians Wizkid, D'Banj, Sho Madjozi, Cassper Nyovest and Tiwa Savage.
DJ Black Coffee was added as an additional act on Monday morning.
It can’t get any better, right? WRONG! DJ and songwriter @RealBlackCoffee is joining the lineup for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100. Sunday cannot come fast enough! pic.twitter.com/2itjgN0gY9— Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) November 26, 2018
Organisers have promised an entertaining day from start to finish with surprise activities to be revealed closer to the day.
It's expected that fans from around South Africa and other African countries will make their way to Johannesburg over the course of the week.
Meanwhile, Beehivers have been speculating for a few days on whether Beyoncé is already in the country and where she could be. It's been rumoured that she and Jay-Z will do a one to two-hour set and have brought with them 300 members of their team.
Twitter is abuzz with memes, jokes, videos and anticipation.
#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA— Swenkie (@sithole_anthony) November 26, 2018
Beyonce was spotted around KwaMashu pic.twitter.com/cxOPyBf2FS
Good Morning to the South African Global Citizens 🥰❤️ this week is OUR week - guys, we’re seeing Beyoncé live in our time zone and on our land 🇿🇦😭😭😭 #GlobalCitizen #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/T06SXzgR2M— global citizen blaine 🇿🇦 (@Queenbeyallday) November 26, 2018
Beyoncé’s #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA performance is a week away. Here’s what NOT to do at the show. pic.twitter.com/9w7LMDYYWk— LOVEHAPPY🌹 (@rifvmo) November 26, 2018
I've LITERALLY been dreaming of seeing Beyonce on stage & me in the crowd going berserk for the past 4 nights 😭🙆😍 #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA— ☆Phela Radikeledi ☆ (@PhelaRadikeledi) November 26, 2018
She's here 😭😭🔥🔥❤❤❤ the Queen is really here!! #OTRII #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA— Wenzo Dlamini (@wenzodlamini) November 26, 2018
Beyoncé and Jay Z ❤
Watching #WorldOfDance Season 1... Seeing Beyoncé's favourite twins @LesTwins dancing to @RealBlackCoffee song... If this is not a sign that Sunday is going to be amazing, I don't know what is🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️🤷🏾♀️ #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/16uy3jN7bZ— Global Citizen⭕ (@melaninqueen018) November 26, 2018
Beyoncé and Jay Z will be performing a 2-hour long set at #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. But we all know who can last for that long right? pic.twitter.com/N9bV4RN0zO— Beyoncé South Africa (@BeyonceMzansi) November 26, 2018
#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA beyonce's team is here,her dancers,her choreographer is here,its real guys,even though she is going to do 1,2songs— Peniel M (@PenielMoshoesh1) November 26, 2018
Yazi I have goosebumps thinking about Beyonce performing on Sunday. #globalcitizenfestivalsa— Sheila Skhosana (@sheilaskhosana) November 26, 2018
It’s officially Beyoncé week for me.— Global Citizen ✊🏾 (@Miss_Mabhula) November 26, 2018
B’Day all day today 🤗🤗🤗🤗 #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA 😍😍😍 am ready!! pic.twitter.com/F4VJZEAqog
I had a dream about Beyonce. This is the third time that this has happened since I found out that I was going to the #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA. She's going to be so happy to meet me actually 😄— Maleven (@superb_gabstar) November 26, 2018
