Bathabile Dlamini: 'I’ll tell my story when the right time comes'

In September, the Constitutional Court found that Bathabile Dlamini was grossly negligent in her handling of the social grants debacle.

JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of calls for Bathabile Dlamini to be fired following the recent Constitutional Court judgment against her, the former Social Development Minister says 'she will tell her story when the right time comes'.

The court also directed the head of public prosecutions to determine whether Dlamini should be charged with perjury for lying under oath.

The minister held a briefing in Pretoria at the weekend on the 16 days of activism campaign and refused to answer questions from journalists regarding the ruling on the sidelines of that meeting.

While the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) considers whether Dlamini should be charged for lying under oath about her role in the social grants crisis, she's determined to remain silent about the findings against her.

“No, when the right time comes I’ll write my story.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa was largely criticised for keeping Dlamini when he announced some changes to his Cabinet last week.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)