8 nabbed for possession of lion bones, tiger skin

The authorities seized large machines at a farm outside Klerksdorp as well where it's alleged the animals were slaughtered.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people have been arrested in the North West after they were caught with lion bones, meat and tiger skin.

The Hawks, Tactical Response Team and Crime Intelligence pulled two vehicles over on the N12 on Sunday where they also found equipment believed to have been used to gain access to the lion bones.

The Hawks’ Tlangelani Rikhotso says: “We’re currently still busy with investigations but we believe there’s an element of smuggling involved but at this stage, we’re still trying to get to the bottom of this.”

The suspects will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday on several charges, including illegal possession of game products without a permit.