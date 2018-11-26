5 EC men arrested for raping woman (28)

According to police, the woman was asleep when five suspects kicked their way into her home. All 5 men were arrested at Luzubu location.

CAPE TOWN - Five men will appear in court for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape.

According to police, the woman was asleep when five suspects kicked their way into her home over the weekend.

All men - aged between 16 and 24 years - were arrested at Luzubu location.

The police’s Nozuko Handile said: “She alleged that she was sleeping at her home and heard someone kicking the door. When she woke up, she noticed that there were five men inside her house and they raped her, all of them. From these five, two were underage and were taken to the probating officer.”

Three were detained at Lusikisiki cells.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)