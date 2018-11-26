2 NC pupils to present tourism research findings in France
Carnarvon High School Grade 11 pupils Amy-Lee Visagie and Chrislin De Koker compiled written pieces on how Astro-tourism benefits the region.
CAPE TOWN - Two Northern Cape learners are jetting off to France after winning a national tourism research competition.
Carnarvon High School grade 11 pupils Amy-Lee Visagie and Chrislin de Koker compiled written pieces on how Astro-tourism benefits the region.
The initiative forms part of an American-based educational programme that introduces tourism pupils to travelling and career opportunities within the sector.
The two pupils focussed on Sutherland's Southern African Large Telescope and the Square Kilometre Array outside Carnarvon, highlighting the economic boost these two facilities bring to their local communities.
De Koker says she feels positive about the role of tourism in stimulating the country's economy.
“It’s a dream come true, it’s something big. At first, we didn’t think we were going to win because there were a lot of schools competing with us, but we put a lot of effort in, and this is the work we get out.”
Visagie explains she was initially sceptical about their chances of winning the competition.
“I think when I was little, I’ve always wanted to travel and see the world. I can clearly say that this is a dream come true and I’m really excited to interact with other people all over the world.”
Winning teams from 13 Global Travel and Tourism Partnership countries will present their findings at the International Student-Teacher Conference kicking off in Nice, France on Saturday.
