16 South Africans featured in Global Inspirational Women in Mining top 100 list
The list features women from around the world who are selected for visible contributions above and beyond their daily responsibilities.
JOHANNESBURG - Sixteen South African women have been featured in the 100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining 2018 from 28 countries.
“The criteria for the top 100 women went beyond just being great at their jobs. It was also for being inspiring based on their perseverance in the face of adversity, their trailblazing approach to the industry and their activities to empower others, including being a voice and role model for diversity and inclusion,” says chairperson of Women in Mining South Africa (WiMSA) Lindiwe Nakedi.
The 16 are:
Lindiwe Nakedi – owner and director of Gubhani Exploration and chairperson of WiMSA
Thabile Makgala – executive: Mining; Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. and chairperson
elect at WiMSA
Dr Thuthula Balfour – head of Health; Minerals Council South Africa (Patron of WiMSA)
Makhosazana Sibisi – CEO: WaterBearer Sustainable Development (Patron
of WiMSA)
Deshnee Naidoo – CEO: Vedanta Zinc International (Patron of WiMSA)
Farana Boodhram – CEO: Avita Mining
Gargi Mishra - senior principal industry innovation: Accenture
Megan Becker – associate professor: Centre for Minerals Research, Department of
Chemical Engineering, University of Cape Town
Tzvet Ilarionova – vice president and group head finance: Gold Fields Ltd.
Nolundi Luthuli – graduate trainee CSR: ArcelorMittal South Africa
Tebogo Mosito Mashego – CEO: Ditsogo Projects Pty Ltd
Wilhemina Ncgobo – operations manager; Assman Pty Ltd
Stella Skosana – executive Secretary: Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine
Nompumelelo Zikalala – deputy CEO: De Beers Consolidated Mines
Dineo Phaladi – mine overseer; Anglo American PLC - Kumba Iron Ore
Maria Sanz Perez – executive vice president – legal, commercial and governance &
company secretary
"The significance of 16 of our members making the final 100 on the list finds relevance when we look at our country’s numbers. Women make up 51,3% of the population but in the mining sector out of approximately 464,667 jobs only 12%, or 53,179 are held by women. There are 241 in top management and 800 odd in senior management. Even sadder, the number of women at mine ownership level is almost none existent," Nakedi adds.
Nakedi owns Gubhani Exploration, a surface drilling company, which is currently the only 100% black female owned drilling company in South Africa. She is about to hand over the reins of WiMSA to Implats mining executive Thabile Makgala.
