Worshippers gather at FNB Stadium to pray for unity

Religious leaders will be addressing crowds throughout the day with President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to address worshippers later.

FNB STADIUM - Worshippers from all faiths have gathered at the FNB stadium for the National Day of Prayer.

The stadium is filled with people clad in different colours representing their faith groups.

The pitch has also been turned into a seating area.

Muslim, Jewish and Hindu leaders will also be addressing the crowds as well as mystical performances from artists including Winnie Mashaba.