Victoria Beckham launches her own YouTube channel

The 44-year-old fashion designer - who is married to soccer star David Beckham - has announced that she's launching a channel on the video-sharing website, describing it as a "new chapter" in her life.

At September’s LFW @DerekBlasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @YouTube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me! Subscribe to my channel at https://t.co/rG1m28hBTD x VB pic.twitter.com/9SR7FcIi2Z — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) November 24, 2018

In the video, Beckham is filmed joking with American fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

The British star's announcement comes shortly after the other four members of the Spice Girls - Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - confirmed their long-awaited reunion.

Rusty Updegraff, Mel B's former nanny, recently suggested that Mel's supposedly blunt approach may have been behind Victoria's decision to spurn the chance to rejoin the group.

Updegraff said: "I don't know what happened with Victoria. Mel likes to be in control so that may have caused issues."