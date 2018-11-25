Victoria Beckham launches her own YouTube channel
The 44-year-old fashion designer has announced that she's launching a channel on the video-sharing website, describing it as a 'new chapter' in her life.
LONDON - Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has announced she is launching her own YouTube channel.
The 44-year-old fashion designer - who is married to soccer star David Beckham - has announced that she's launching a channel on the video-sharing website, describing it as a "new chapter" in her life.
At September’s LFW @DerekBlasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08! Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @YouTube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me! Subscribe to my channel at https://t.co/rG1m28hBTD x VB pic.twitter.com/9SR7FcIi2Z— Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) November 24, 2018
In the video, Beckham is filmed joking with American fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.
The British star's announcement comes shortly after the other four members of the Spice Girls - Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner - confirmed their long-awaited reunion.
Rusty Updegraff, Mel B's former nanny, recently suggested that Mel's supposedly blunt approach may have been behind Victoria's decision to spurn the chance to rejoin the group.
Updegraff said: "I don't know what happened with Victoria. Mel likes to be in control so that may have caused issues."
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.