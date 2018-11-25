Popular Topics
Go

[UPDATE] Death toll from Uganda boat cruise accident jumps to 29

The police said the boat was overloaded and there was bad weather.

10 people dead after Ugandan boat cruise on Lake Victoria capsizes. Picture: AFP.
10 people dead after Ugandan boat cruise on Lake Victoria capsizes. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

KAMPALA - At least 29 people died when a cruise boat capsized in poor weather in Lake Victoria off Uganda’s Mukono district, close to the capital Kampala, the deputy police spokesman said on Sunday.

Police said on Saturday at least 10 people had died in the accident.

“The boat was overloaded and secondly there was bad weather,” Patrick Onyango told Reuters, adding the boat was carrying 84 people.

“Our rescue team is still on the ground trying to rescue whoever we can find.”

