Thousands to gather at FNB Stadium for National Day of Prayer

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people are expected to gather at FNB Stadium for the annual National Day of Prayer.

The Motsepe Foundation announced that 33 religious and faith-based organisations will be part of the prayer for a variety of issues that will focus on the improvement of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also excepted to be part of the event today.

Last year over 100,000 people attended the event.