Thousands to gather at FNB Stadium for National Day of Prayer

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Thousands to gather at FNB Stadium for National Day of Prayer

The Motsepe Foundation announced that 33 religious and faith-based organisations will be part of the prayer for a variety of issues.

People start making their way into the FNB Stadium for the National Day of Prayer. Picture: Twitter.
People start making their way into the FNB Stadium for the National Day of Prayer. Picture: Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of people are expected to gather at FNB Stadium for the annual National Day of Prayer.

The Motsepe Foundation announced that 33 religious and faith-based organisations will be part of the prayer for a variety of issues that will focus on the improvement of the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is also excepted to be part of the event today.

Last year over 100,000 people attended the event.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA