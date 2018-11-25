Sibanye-Stillwater operations slowly return to normal amid Amcu strike

The striking workers downed tools last week after the mine signed a wage agreement with unions including the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity.

JOHANNESBURG - As employees affiliated to Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) continue to with their strike at the Sibanye-Stillwater mine s, reports of intimidation have decreased as operations return to normal.

The striking workers downed tools last week after the mine signed a wage agreement with unions including the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity.

The three-year agreement will see an increase of between R700 and R835 a month.

Late last week, night shift operations were suspended following the death of a miner.

Head of investor relations at Sibanye-Stillwater James Wellsted says operations are slowly returning to normal.

“The violence and intimidation have settled quite a lot, we’ve seen stabilisation across our operation and we’re getting people reporting for work now. We’ll have to keep assessing the situation as it progresses.”

Sibanye says the increase takes into consideration the current financial climate as well as the mine's financial position.