Parliament files answering affidavit to AfrForum’s land application

AfriForum approached the high court last week with an urgent application to stop the report being tabled next week.

The National House of Traditional Leaders says any land expropriation mechanism should not apply to land held by traditional authorities. Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN
The National House of Traditional Leaders says any land expropriation mechanism should not apply to land held by traditional authorities. Picture: Refilwe Thobega/EWN
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has filed an answering affidavit to AfriForum's application to have a recommendation by the constitutional review committee to amend the Constitution set aside.

AfriForum approached the high court last week with an urgent application to stop the report being tabled next week.

Earlier this month, the constitutional review committee recommended that the Constitution be amended to allow for expropriation without compensation.

Parliament's Moloto Mothapo said, “It will stand out as one of the great examples of how the pubic gets involved in the process of Parliament and we have no doubt that all the boxes have been ticked.”

