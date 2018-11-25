Parliament files answering affidavit to AfrForum’s land application
AfriForum approached the high court last week with an urgent application to stop the report being tabled next week.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has filed an answering affidavit to AfriForum's application to have a recommendation by the constitutional review committee to amend the Constitution set aside.
AfriForum approached the high court last week with an urgent application to stop the report being tabled next week.
Earlier this month, the constitutional review committee recommended that the Constitution be amended to allow for expropriation without compensation.
Parliament's Moloto Mothapo said, “It will stand out as one of the great examples of how the pubic gets involved in the process of Parliament and we have no doubt that all the boxes have been ticked.”
Popular in Politics
-
Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruption
-
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axed
-
Bantu Holomisa: Dan Matjila’s resignation will pave way for whistle blowers
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
-
Malema urges Limpopo residents to unify & avoid tribalism
-
[WATCH] 'Mineral Resources Dept controlled by white monopoly capital'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.