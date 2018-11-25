Over 60 MyciTi bus drivers fired for not attending disciplinary hearings
The former workers contracted to the city on the MyciTi project started the unprotected strike demanding the city employ them directly.
CAPE TOWN - Over 60 MyciTi bus workers have been fired by vehicle operating companies for not attending disciplinary hearings.
The violent strike in its seventh week has resulted to four buses being torched with the damage costing the organization R18 million.
The former workers contracted to the city on the MyciTi project started the unprotected strike demanding the city employ them directly.
Mayco member for transport and urban development, Felicity Purchase said, “They are redeploying bus drivers wherever they can and until they get back to full strength we won’t be on 100% on our bus routes.”
Popular in Local
-
Register domestic solar power systems or face penalties – CT residents told
-
Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruption
-
Numsa calls for a considered approach on the minimum wage
-
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axed
-
Bantu Holomisa: Dan Matjila’s resignation will pave way for whistle blowers
-
Cops investigate after woman robbed of over R100k cash in Booysens
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.