Over 60 MyciTi bus drivers fired for not attending disciplinary hearings

CAPE TOWN - Over 60 MyciTi bus workers have been fired by vehicle operating companies for not attending disciplinary hearings.

The violent strike in its seventh week has resulted to four buses being torched with the damage costing the organization R18 million.

The former workers contracted to the city on the MyciTi project started the unprotected strike demanding the city employ them directly.

Mayco member for transport and urban development, Felicity Purchase said, “They are redeploying bus drivers wherever they can and until they get back to full strength we won’t be on 100% on our bus routes.”