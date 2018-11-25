One suspect shot dead after clinic robbery near Burgersfort

-
JHB man to appear in court after trying to solicit bribe from residentLocal
One suspect shot dead after clinic robbery near BurgersfortLocal
#NationalDayofPrayer: Calls for govt to tackle sexual harassmentLocal
Brexit deal: The end of a loveless 46-year marriageWorld
California's deadliest wildfire 100% contained: officialWorld
2 men arrested for raping, impregnating girl (12) in NCLocal
One suspect shot dead after clinic robbery near BurgersfortLocal
#NationalDayofPrayer: Calls for govt to tackle sexual harassmentLocal
2 men arrested for raping, impregnating girl (12) in NCLocal
N1 in Limpopo reopened after deadly accidentLocal
Sibanye-Stillwater operations slowly return to normal amid Amcu strikeLocal
At least 16 people killed on WC roads this weekendLocal
Aubameyang goal gives Arsenal 2-1 win at BournemouthSport
Baroka in final after fairytale South African cup runSport
Cilic beats Pouille to win Davis Cup for CroatiaSport
Sri Lanka top order crumbles, England eye series sweepSport
Dembele salvages Barcelona late draw at AtleticoSport
Spurs end Chelsea run as Man City, Liverpool forge onSport
Ashley Judd: There's hope for sexual abuse victimsLifestyle
[LISTEN] Nikki Bush talks about benefits of having childrenLifestyle
David and Victoria Beckham's home targeted by thieves againLifestyle
Diddy: Kim Porter’s love was too much for me to handleLifestyle
Lotto results: Saturday 24 November 2018Lifestyle
Aretha Franklin's mansion sold for $300kLifestyle
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving to WindsorLifestyle
Rallycross action set to light up Killarney International RacewayLifestyle
Lil Kim's tribute to Kim PorterLifestyle
Bantu Holomisa: Dan Matjila’s resignation will pave way for whistle blowersBusiness
Malema urges Limpopo residents to unify & avoid tribalismPolitics
[WATCH] 'Mineral Resources Dept controlled by white monopoly capital'Politics
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axedLocal
Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruptionPolitics
Malema: We are not fighting journalistsPolitics
[OPINION] The need for silent reflectionOpinion
[OPINION] Policies in South Africa must stop ignoring families’ daily realitiesOpinion
[OPINION] The ethical vulgarity of the insurance industryOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Ideas to make toilets fit for purpose in Africa’s citiesOpinion
[OPINION] Democracy’s future warningOpinion
[MY TAKE] Inside Cape Town's extortion trialOpinion
[FEATURE] Collaboration, science and Mandela’s legacyAfrica
[FEATURE] Judgment day for axe murder accused Henri van BredaLocal
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
Budget Speech 2018
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
On Black Friday, more US shoppers chose the computer over the mallBusiness
Bantu Holomisa: Dan Matjila’s resignation will pave way for whistle blowersBusiness
Numsa calls for a considered approach on the minimum wageBusiness
S&P keeps South Africa credit ratings below investment gradeBusiness
Numsa rejects Minimum Wage Bill after Ramaphosa signs it into lawBusiness
S&P Global notes change from govt but still has concernsBusiness
It's understood the crime took place at the facility in Manganeng village when three criminals stripped the security guard of her firearm before stealing cellphones and cash from a nearby tuck shop.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating the circumstances surrounding a robbery at a clinic near Burgersfort which left one suspect dead on Saturday.
It's understood the crime took place at the facility in Manganeng village when three criminals stripped the security guard of her firearm before stealing cellphones and cash from a nearby tuck shop.
Authorities say officers tracked the trio down and chased them after the criminals abandoned their car and attempted to flee on foot.
Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says a shootout then ensued claiming the life of one of the suspects.
“The remaining two suspects fled to the mountain area and a manhunt has been launched. Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police.”
Worshippers gather at FNB Stadium to pray for unity12 hours ago
N1 in Limpopo reopened after deadly accident5 hours ago
7 people killed in N1 Limpopo crash9 hours ago
Register domestic solar power systems or face penalties – CT residents toldone day ago
2 men arrested for raping, impregnating girl (12) in NC2 hours ago
Thousands to gather at FNB Stadium for National Day of Prayer13 hours ago
