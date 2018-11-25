Popular Topics
One suspect shot dead after clinic robbery near Burgersfort

It's understood the crime took place at the facility in Manganeng village when three criminals stripped the security guard of her firearm before stealing cellphones and cash from a nearby tuck shop.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating the circumstances surrounding a robbery at a clinic near Burgersfort which left one suspect dead on Saturday.

It's understood the crime took place at the facility in Manganeng village when three criminals stripped the security guard of her firearm before stealing cellphones and cash from a nearby tuck shop.

Authorities say officers tracked the trio down and chased them after the criminals abandoned their car and attempted to flee on foot.

Spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says a shootout then ensued claiming the life of one of the suspects.

“The remaining two suspects fled to the mountain area and a manhunt has been launched. Anyone with information is requested to contact the nearest police.”

