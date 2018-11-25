Popular Topics
Numsa calls for a considered approach on the minimum wage

While the bill will ensure workers receive a decent living wage, Numsa has called it a slave wage which will rather worsen living conditions for workers.

FILE: Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola. Picture: @phakxx/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa has called for a more considered approach on the minimum wage bill after it was signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday.

The bill is expected to affect six million workers who earn below R3,700 a month, ensuring that they receive a minimum of R20 per hour.

The minimum wage law has been on the cards since 2015 but oversights during the drafting process led to delays in its implementation.

While the purpose of the bill is to ensure workers receive a decent living wage, Numsa has called it a slave wage which will rather worsen living conditions for workers.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said, “When you look at the gap between what CEOs are earning and what workers are earning, it’s massive. South Africa has the largest gaps between CEOs and workers.”

