NationalDayofPrayer: Calls for govt to tackle sexual harassment

An interfaith prayer service took place at the FNB Stadium on Sunday with religious leaders addressing the crowd in excess of 60,000 worshippers.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman and organiser of the National Day of Prayer event Patrice Motsepe has pointed out the issues facing South Africa and has called on government to tackle sexual harassment.

Worshippers from the Zion Church clad in their yellow, green, blue and grey along with other religious groups filled the stadium.

The congregants were not deterred by the intermitted showers that descended on grounds while members of the clergy addressed the mass.

The gathering also saw performances from Hindu, Muslim, Jewish and Christian groups who led worshippers in song before the official sermon got underway.

Motsepe says the country still faces a number of challenges.

“We are still battling corruption, unemployment, poverty, gender-based violence, land dispossession, rampant crime and political killings among others.”

Religious leaders prayed for a united South Africa and peaceful elections.