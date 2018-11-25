N1 in Limpopo reopened after deadly accident
It’s understood the victims died after the taxi they were travelling in crashed head-on into a truck on Sunday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - The N1 highway between Kranskop and Mookgophong in Limpopo has been reopened following a deadly crash which has claimed the lives of seven people.
Authorities say the crash caused the truck to catch alight, making it difficult for emergency services to finalise the number of fatalities from the crash.
The incident happened in the same region where 26 people died in a collision last month, while 40 others lost their lives in September when the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident.
Investigators are still combing through the scene for leads on what may have caused the accident.
Provincial Transport and Community Safety Department spokesperson Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala says: “We advise those who are still to travel outside Polokwane to shoot straight on the N1 to avoid traffic flow on the R101 and those travelling from Gauteng to Limpopo to please stick on the N1.”
