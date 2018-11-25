Man arrested for allegedly killing his father in EC

The victim who was in his 70s was taken to a local doctor for medical assistance, but he succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his father using a hammer in Cetane.

The incident occurred on Thursday.

The victim who was in his 70s was taken to a local doctor for medical assistance, but he succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

His 47 year old son was arrested at a nearby village a shot while later.

The police's Jackson Manatha said, “Two men were drinking and the suspect asked his father where the mother is and when he couldn’t answer, he pulled out a hammer and killed him.”