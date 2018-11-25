[LISTEN] Nikki Bush talks about benefits of having children

JOHANNESBURG – Parenting expert Nikki Bush says laughter has a a positive effect on our emotions and on our body.

“Having kids is emotionally and physically healthy because they make up for our humour deficit.”

Bush says that kids do these little things that can put a smile on your face.

