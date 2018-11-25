JHB man to appear in court after trying to solicit bribe from resident
It's understood the man was apprehended last week after offering to pay off the resident's debt using revenue belonging to the City of Johannesburg.
JOHANNESBURG - A man is expected to appear in Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a resident in the city, claiming he would write off her debt of amounting to over R1,000.
It's understood the man was apprehended last week after offering to pay off the resident's debt using revenue belonging to the City of Johannesburg.
The city says she informed its group forensic and investigation service, which then set up a sting operation with metro police.
The city's Lucky Sindane says: “The suspect is facing charges of extortion and fraud.”
Popular in Local
-
Worshippers gather at FNB Stadium to pray for unity
-
N1 in Limpopo reopened after deadly accident
-
7 people killed in N1 Limpopo crash
-
Register domestic solar power systems or face penalties – CT residents told
-
2 men arrested for raping, impregnating girl (12) in NC
-
Thousands to gather at FNB Stadium for National Day of Prayer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.