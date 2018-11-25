JHB man to appear in court after trying to solicit bribe from resident

It's understood the man was apprehended last week after offering to pay off the resident's debt using revenue belonging to the City of Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - A man is expected to appear in Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a resident in the city, claiming he would write off her debt of amounting to over R1,000.

The city says she informed its group forensic and investigation service, which then set up a sting operation with metro police.

The city's Lucky Sindane says: “The suspect is facing charges of extortion and fraud.”