Former Nissan chairperson denies allegations of fraud

JOHANNESBURG - Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has denied allegations of financial misconduct against him following his arrest last week.

Ghosn - who has not spoken publicly - has told investigators that he had no intention of underreporting his remuneration on financial documents.

Greg Kelly - a former Nissan executive - was quoted by local media as defending Ghosn's compensation, saying it was discussed with other officials and paid out appropriately.

Japanese prosecutors say Ghosn and Kelly, conspired to understate the former chairman's compensation at Nissan over five years from 2010, saying it was about half the actual R1,2 billion.

Nissan says an internal investigation triggered by a tip-off from an informant had revealed that Ghosn engaged in wrongdoing including personal use of company money and underreporting of his earnings.