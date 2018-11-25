EU leaders urge Britons to back May's Brexit deal

EU leaders urged Britons to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit package.

BRUSSELS - EU leaders urged Britons to back Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit package as they gathered on Sunday to formally agree a deal with her that faces furious opposition in the British parliament.

“Now it is time for everybody to take responsibility — everybody,” said Michel Barnier, the Frenchman who has ground out the withdrawal treaty over the past 18 months as national leaders gathered for a brief morning of summitry in Brussels.

His boss, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, told reporters that Brexit was a “tragedy” and tough on both sides but said he was confident the British parliament would accept the package on offer. Asked if the EU could improve the terms if not, he said its fundamental positions would not alter.

Barnier described the 600-page treaty setting terms for Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union on March 29 as a good base to negotiate a future relationship, a 26-page outline of which the leaders will also agree with May. But he insisted to reporters: “We will remain allies, partners and friends.”

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country is one of Britain’s closest trading partners, praised May’s handling of the difficult negotiations and said he was confident that she could see the deal through parliament in the coming weeks.

But he also had a warning for those in May’s Conservative party as well as the Labour opposition who argue that a better deal can still be done before Britain leaves in four months if lawmakers deny her minority government support on Brexit.

“This is the max we can all do,” Rutte said, shaking his head when asked if the EU might make more concessions.

Saying the EU “hates” Brexit, Rutte said: “Nobody’s winning — we are all losing.” But, he said, the deal was an acceptable compromise for all that gave May a chance to clinch a solution.

The biggest question now facing the European Union is whether May’s divided minority government can steer the deal, which foresees London following many EU rules to keep easy trade access, through fierce resistance in parliament in the coming weeks from both supporters and opponents of Brexit.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said there were at least four possible outcomes if parliament blocks the package. She named three - that Britons would hold a second referendum, hold a new election to replace May or return to Brussels to try and renegotiate the package. A fourth is that Britain will simply crash out of the bloc on March 29 without legal clarity.

Both sides have been making preparations for such a “no deal” scenario, though the EU insists Britain has more to lose. The pound has strengthened since the deal came together over the past 10 days, but companies and investors remain nervous.

Summit chair Donald Tusk said “no one will have reasons to be happy” when Brexit is concluded but quoted British rock star Freddie Mercury of Queen, who died 27 years ago on Saturday, to say: “Friends will be friends right till the end.”

The 27 EU national leaders will gather for an hour or so to formally endorse the package, which foresees little changing during a transition period lasting another two to four years.

They will then meet May briefly as she seeks momentum to get the package through the British parliament in the coming weeks.