Earthquake at 6.1 magnitude strikes off Colombia coast, EMSC

An earthquake measuring 6.1 magnitude struck off the Colombian coast on Saturday, and while there was no major tsnaumi threat, there was a possibility of tsunamis along the nearby coast, the European earthquake monitoring agency EMSC and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said.

The quake epicentre was 36km southeast of Mountain, Colombia, and at a depth of 10km.