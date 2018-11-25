David and Victoria Beckham's home targeted by thieves again

On 14 November security guards and attack dogs were forced to chase another set of intruders away from the property.

David and Victoria Beckham's home has been targeted by burglars for the second time in a month.

In October, police were called to the 43-year-old retired soccer star and 44-year-old fashion designer's £6 million pad in Great Tew, Oxfordshire, after three balaclava-wearing intruders were caught on CCTV outside the lavish property.

And it has now been revealed that on 14 November, almost four weeks after the initial break-in attempt, security guards and attack dogs were forced to chase another set of intruders away from the property.

Neither of the pair or their four children - Brooklyn, 19, Romeo,16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven - were at their home at the time

A local source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This now feels like a sustained attempt to target the house when they're away.

"The family split their time between the idyllic rural retreat and a central London home. Luckily they had laid on extra security after the last incident - including several staff and dogs - who were able to protect the property.

"Otherwise this could have had a very different outcome. They are re-evaluating their security again and will bring in more if they need to."

Both of the burglary attempts are thought to have been carried out by the same people, and although police weren't called to the scene in the latest attempt, they have been "made aware" of the situation.

Thames Valley Police said: "We were called at around 6.15am on Wednesday 14th following reports of a man behaving suspiciously near a property. The Neighbourhood Policing Team has been made aware."

During the first break-in attempt in October, the perpetrators allegedly placed a ladder up against the wall in a bid to have a view of any expensive items on display in the home.

The trio didn't go inside the home - which the couple often visit to take time out from their hectic work schedules - and nothing was stolen, however, the incident shook up the couple who were left "devastated" by the news.