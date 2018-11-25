Cops investigate after woman robbed of over R100k cash in Booysens

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police are investigating a robbery on the M1 south near Booysens after a woman was robbed of over R100,000.

The crime took place yesterday causing major traffic delays on the highway.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minaar says no arrests have been made.

“She was shot at by criminals and lost control of the car, she bumped a pole in the process. The suspects robbed her of R100,00 cash and fled the scene.”