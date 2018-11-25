Calls for public servants to be better trained on gender-based violence issues
Chairperson of the Progressive Women's Movement Hlengiwe Mkhize says public servants need to be more sensitive when dealing with victims of gender-based violence.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country kick starts the 16 days of activism against women campaign, there have been calls for public servants to be trained on how to deal with issues of gender-based violence.
On Saturday, government, Chapter 9 Institutions and civil society groups announced they've partnered to tackle the scourge of women abuse in the country.
#16DaysOfActivism Dlamini has been joined by chapter 9 Institutions and civil society groups. TK pic.twitter.com/f0kFodwuUB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2018
The women's ministry is due to launch the 16 days of activism campaign in KwaZulu-Natal today.
“There’s a lot that needs to be done through the justice system to assist to make a breakthrough.”
