Calls for public servants to be better trained on gender-based violence issues

Chairperson of the Progressive Women's Movement Hlengiwe Mkhize says public servants need to be more sensitive when dealing with victims of gender-based violence.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country kick starts the 16 days of activism against women campaign, there have been calls for public servants to be trained on how to deal with issues of gender-based violence.

On Saturday, government, Chapter 9 Institutions and civil society groups announced they've partnered to tackle the scourge of women abuse in the country.

#16DaysOfActivism Dlamini has been joined by chapter 9 Institutions and civil society groups. TK pic.twitter.com/f0kFodwuUB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 24, 2018

The women's ministry is due to launch the 16 days of activism campaign in KwaZulu-Natal today.

“There’s a lot that needs to be done through the justice system to assist to make a breakthrough.”