California's deadliest wildfire 100% contained: official

LOS ANGELES, United States - The deadliest and most destructive fire in California's history was finally brought under control by firefighters, more than two weeks after it erupted, authorities said on Sunday.

"#CampFire ... is now 100% contained," Cal Fire, the state fire authority, said in its latest bulletin on Twitter.

The fire, which broke out on 8 November, is so far known to have killed 87 people although another 249 people remain unaccounted for.