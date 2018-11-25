Bathabile Dlamini to launch 16 days of activism campaign
Dlamini has appealed to all sectors of society to take part in the activities throughout the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister Responsible for Women Bathabile Dlamini will on Sunday launch the 16 days of activism against gender based national campaign in Melmoth.
On Saturday, Dlamini announced government has partnered with Chapter Nine Institutions and civil society groups to fight the scourge of women abuse in the country.
Citizens have also been urged to stand up against all forms of violence against women.
This year’s campaign will be marked under the theme #HearMeToo.
“We call upon all the leaders of our country to buy into the cause for the emancipation of women.”
