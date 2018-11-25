Popular Topics
Bathabile Dlamini to launch 16 days of activism campaign

Dlamini has appealed to all sectors of society to take part in the activities throughout the country.

Women activists hold up underwear at the gender-based violence summit during President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Women activists hold up underwear at the gender-based violence summit during President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Minister Responsible for Women Bathabile Dlamini will on Sunday launch the 16 days of activism against gender based national campaign in Melmoth.

On Saturday, Dlamini announced government has partnered with Chapter Nine Institutions and civil society groups to fight the scourge of women abuse in the country.

Citizens have also been urged to stand up against all forms of violence against women.

This year’s campaign will be marked under the theme #HearMeToo.

Dlamini has appealed to all sectors of society to take part in the activities throughout the country.

“We call upon all the leaders of our country to buy into the cause for the emancipation of women.”

