Bantu Holomisa: Dan Matjila’s resignation will pave way for whistle blowers
Holomisa, who has been calling for action to be taken against Matjila, says he hopes the inquiry will restore its credibility.
JOHANNESBURG - UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the resignation of Dan Matjila as CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) will pave a way for whistle blowers to testify freely at an enquiry into the PIC.
Matjila resigned on Friday with immediate effect.
He's been at the centre of an internal probe following allegations that he used his influence to convince the PIC board to invest in a company owned by a woman he apparently had a close relationship with.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently published the terms of reference for a judicial commission of inquiry into the investment corporation that will look into governance, corruption and mismanagement issues.
Holomisa, who has been calling for action to be taken against Matjila, says he hopes the inquiry will restore its credibility.
“There is no doubt that staff who are whistle blowers will now go and testify.”
Popular in Business
-
Numsa calls for a considered approach on the minimum wage
-
Numsa rejects Minimum Wage Bill after Ramaphosa signs it into law
-
[WATCH] Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight
-
S&P keeps South Africa credit ratings below investment grade
-
[CARTOON] What’s Worse Than A Rugby Maul?
-
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.