Bantu Holomisa: Dan Matjila’s resignation will pave way for whistle blowers

JOHANNESBURG - UDM leader Bantu Holomisa says the resignation of Dan Matjila as CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) will pave a way for whistle blowers to testify freely at an enquiry into the PIC.

Matjila resigned on Friday with immediate effect.

He's been at the centre of an internal probe following allegations that he used his influence to convince the PIC board to invest in a company owned by a woman he apparently had a close relationship with.

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently published the terms of reference for a judicial commission of inquiry into the investment corporation that will look into governance, corruption and mismanagement issues.

Holomisa, who has been calling for action to be taken against Matjila, says he hopes the inquiry will restore its credibility.

“There is no doubt that staff who are whistle blowers will now go and testify.”