Authorities investigate cause of fire at Cubana restaurant in Bloemfontein

It's understood the fire started on Saturday and emergency services responded to the call, but the blaze had already destroyed the infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG – Free State authorities are investigating a fire at Cubana restaurant in Bloemfontein which was extensively damaged by the blaze.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

Mangaung metropolitan municipality spokesperson Qondile Khedama said, “Our firefighters were able to respond in 6 minutes. We managed to keep the fire from spreading.”