At least 16 people killed on WC road this weekend
A dozen fatalities occurred within the Cape Town metro while the other four deaths took place in the west coast and Overberg areas.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town traffic officials have confirmed that at least 16 people have died in motor vehicle accidents in the province throughout this weekend.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to exercise caution and not to drive under the influence.
“We arrested two drunken drivers with the highest reading at 1.77milligrams per 1,000 millilitres which was seven times over the legal limit.”
