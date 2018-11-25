At least 10 dead in Uganda boat capsizal: police

In September, an overloaded ferry overturned in Lake Victoria, off the Tanzania coast, killing over 200 people.

At least 10 people drowned and 40 were rescued, Uganda police said, after a boat capsized in Lake Victoria late Saturday.

There was no immediate information on the number of passengers aboard the vessel, nor the reason why it sunk.

"Our marine unit teams have rescued over 40 people alive. Ten confirmed dead. The rescue mission is still on to find others," said Uganda police spokesman Emilian Kayima.

