Ashley Judd: There's hope for sexual abuse victims

LONDON - Ashley Judd says there's hope for women who have been victims of sexual abuse because they can heal and grow stronger.

The 50-year-old actress accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment last year and has been spearheading the movements to end sexual misconduct ever since, and she has now reassured victims their life isn't over.

In a message on Twitter, the Heat actress said: "There is hope for women who have been sexually abused. We have the opportunity to heal and take responsibility of our healing. It is a long journey to get to a particular place of healing - and it is okay. You have survived."

Earlier this year, Judd filed a defamation lawsuit against Weinstein after claiming he prevented her from getting a role in The Lord of the Rings because she had rejected his sexual advances.

Weinstein, 66, then filed to have the case thrown out of court, claiming Judd had "filed this action 20 years too late" as the alleged incident happened in 1998.

But the Divergent star hit back, branding his filing as "offensive".

Her team said in a statement: "Mr. Weinstein's arguments seeking to escape the consequences of his despicable misconduct are not only baseless, they are offensive. We look forward to opposing his flawed motion, moving forward with discovery into his outrageous behaviour, and proving to a jury that Mr. Weinstein maliciously damaged Ms. Judd's career because she resisted his sexual advances."

Meanwhile, in May this year, Judd said she was confident people will heal after the #MeToo movement.

She said: "We can heal. That has been my experience. We may not admittedly know how to or even from what we need to heal ... We may not even think we need to heal, that maybe we've just had some relationships. Whatever trauma looks like in our lives, feelings can be healed ... [We are] ultimately responsible to our own lives. This may sound harsh, but it means we have autonomy, we are powerful, and we have agency."