Go

7 people killed in N1 Limpopo crash

It’s understood the victims died after the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a truck.

Road accident on the N1 north of Kranskop tollgate. Picture: Twitter @arrivealive
Road accident on the N1 north of Kranskop tollgate. Picture: Twitter @arrivealive
5 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Seven people have been reportedly been killed and burnt beyond recognition after they were involved in a collision along the N1 between Kranskop and Mookgophong in Limpopo this morning.

It’s understood the victims died after the taxi they were travelling in crashed into a truck.

The incident happened in the same region where 40 people died last month after when the bus they were in was involved in an accident.

Authorities are combing through the scene to determine the cause of the crash.

Provincial transport and community safety department spokesperson Matome Moremi-Tauatsoala said, “Those travelling from Limpopo, rather use R101 to go to Johannesburg. Those coming from Johannesburg rather use Bela Bela offarmp.”

Timeline

