2 men arrested for raping, impregnating girl (12) in NC

CAPE TOWN - Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl in Pampierstad, in the Northern Cape.

Authorities say the suspects, aged 50 and 61, were apprehended this past week.

It's believed the men sexually assaulted the girl, who's now pregnant, over a period of time.

Officials are now on the lookout for a third suspect in connection with the crime.

The police's Mohale Ramatseba says: “The third suspect is still being sought and we’re hopeful that after the activation of this 72-hour action plan, he will be arrested soon.”