Zizi Kodwa admits the ANC is embarrassed by state capture testimonies

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's Zizi Kodwa said the party has been embarrassed by testimonies at the state capture commission adding it will appear before the inquiry on Tuesday next week to give its side of the story.

Several witnesses have implicated some of the party's leaders in playing a role in enabling state capture.

The party said the EFF has been attacking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to discredit and bring into question the work of the commission.

The ANC says it met with the commission’s evidence leaders to prepare for its testimony on Tuesday next week.

Kodwa said, “We will be led by Gwede Mantashe our national chairperson. We are ready for Tuesday.”

While he still denies the ANC is on trial at this commission, he admits the party has been embarrassed.

“Some of the revelations at the commission are embarrassing, we will deal with that. If there is a need to own up and take responsibility, we will do that.”

He said the ANC will tell the commission what it knew and what it did when allegations of state capture emerged.