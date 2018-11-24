WC Transport Department concerned about public transport crime
Transport authorities have urged the public to come forward with information that will assist with arresting the criminals.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says its concerned about the rate at which public transport services are being vandalised.
There's been a spate of crimes on the transport network system in the City of Cape Town.
Just this week a six-year-old boy was hit on the head with a stone thrown into a Metrorail train on the central line.
Passengers on a Golden Arrow bus were robbed by two armed men while travelling from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town and taxi commuters were also robbed in Mitchells Plain.
A MyciTi bus was also set alight in Milnerton.
The department's Siphesihle Dube said, “We’re concerned about the rate at which public transport is being targeted by criminal elements.”
