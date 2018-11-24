Popular Topics
WC Transport Department concerned about public transport crime

Transport authorities have urged the public to come forward with information that will assist with arresting the criminals.

FILE: A MyCiTi bus seen in Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
FILE: A MyCiTi bus seen in Cape Town. Picture: @MyCiTiBus/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Transport Department says its concerned about the rate at which public transport services are being vandalised.

There's been a spate of crimes on the transport network system in the City of Cape Town.

Just this week a six-year-old boy was hit on the head with a stone thrown into a Metrorail train on the central line.

Passengers on a Golden Arrow bus were robbed by two armed men while travelling from Mitchells Plain to Cape Town and taxi commuters were also robbed in Mitchells Plain.

A MyciTi bus was also set alight in Milnerton.

Transport authorities have urged the public to come forward with information that will assist with arresting the criminals.

The department's Siphesihle Dube said, “We’re concerned about the rate at which public transport is being targeted by criminal elements.”

