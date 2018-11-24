WC Education Department confirms learner stabbed in Delft in critical condition
The 17-year-old grade nine pupil was stabbed twice in the neck by two fellow pupils at Voorbrug High School yesterday.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says the pupil who was stabbed in a school in Delft is in critical condition in hospital.
The 17-year-old grade nine pupil was stabbed twice in the neck by two fellow pupils at Voorbrug High School yesterday.
The department's Jessica Shelver says the perpetrators has been arrested.
“The teachers and the learners are traumatised and there is a psychologist at the school providing counselling.”
Shelver says two boys have been also attacked at another school.
“Two learners were attacked on Friday afternoon.”
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Black Friday frenzy as stores open at midnight
-
Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed
-
Dan Matjila resigns as PIC CEO
-
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’
-
Zizi Kodwa admits the ANC is embarrassed by state capture testimonies
-
148,000 jobs lost after Nene’s 2015 axing - Mogajane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.