WC Education Department confirms learner stabbed in Delft in critical condition

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

WC Education Department confirms learner stabbed in Delft in critical condition

The 17-year-old grade nine pupil was stabbed twice in the neck by two fellow pupils at Voorbrug High School yesterday.

FILE: Picture: EWN.
FILE: Picture: EWN.
38 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says the pupil who was stabbed in a school in Delft is in critical condition in hospital.

The 17-year-old grade nine pupil was stabbed twice in the neck by two fellow pupils at Voorbrug High School yesterday.

The department's Jessica Shelver says the perpetrators has been arrested.

“The teachers and the learners are traumatised and there is a psychologist at the school providing counselling.”

Shelver says two boys have been also attacked at another school.

“Two learners were attacked on Friday afternoon.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA