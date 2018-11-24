WC Education Department confirms learner stabbed in Delft in critical condition

The 17-year-old grade nine pupil was stabbed twice in the neck by two fellow pupils at Voorbrug High School yesterday.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department says the pupil who was stabbed in a school in Delft is in critical condition in hospital.

The department's Jessica Shelver says the perpetrators has been arrested.

“The teachers and the learners are traumatised and there is a psychologist at the school providing counselling.”

Shelver says two boys have been also attacked at another school.

“Two learners were attacked on Friday afternoon.”