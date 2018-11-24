[WATCH LIVE] 'Mineral Resources Dept controlled by white monopoly capital'
EFF leader Julius Malema says the Department of Mineral Resources is under the control of white monopoly capital.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the biggest problem facing South Africa is corruption.
Malema is currently addressing a mining community in Polokwane as part of the party’s manifesto consultation assembly on Saturday.
He says the Department of Mineral Resources is under the control of white monopoly capital.
“As the EFF, we want the people to work the land. The land must be given back to the people and they decide what is to be done with it. Many of our people are able to mine even without the machinery, imagine if they were given the resources.”
WATCH LIVE: Malema addresses Polokwane mining community
Popular in Politics
-
Malema claims EFF has proof linking Gordhan to corruption
-
Malema: We are not fighting journalists
-
Dlamini snubs questions around calls for her to be axed
-
Zizi Kodwa admits the ANC is embarrassed by state capture testimonies
-
Did Des van Rooyen understand his role as finance minister?
-
[CARTOON] Tom Moyane & Untold Harm For Who?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.