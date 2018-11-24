[WATCH LIVE] 'Mineral Resources Dept controlled by white monopoly capital'

EFF leader Julius Malema says the Department of Mineral Resources is under the control of white monopoly capital.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the biggest problem facing South Africa is corruption.

Malema is currently addressing a mining community in Polokwane as part of the party’s manifesto consultation assembly on Saturday.

He says the Department of Mineral Resources is under the control of white monopoly capital.

“As the EFF, we want the people to work the land. The land must be given back to the people and they decide what is to be done with it. Many of our people are able to mine even without the machinery, imagine if they were given the resources.”

WATCH LIVE: Malema addresses Polokwane mining community