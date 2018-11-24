Warlord Alfred Yekatom appears in ICC for war crimes

Yekatom drew his pistol and fired into the air in Parliament in Bangui when police came to arrest him.

PRETORIA - A warlord-turned MP has appeared in the dock at the International Criminal Court (ICC) accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity during deadly 2013 violence in the Central African Republic.

Lawyers for the man dubbed Colonel Rambo, also known as Alfred Yekatom, say he was tortured after his arrest in the Central African Republic last month.

Alfred Yekatom drew his pistol and fired into the air in Parliament in Bangui when police came to arrest him.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda say this shows the man is prone to violent acts.

He will appear again on 30 April next year to face charges of murder, mutilation, torture and recruiting child soldiers.

Yekatom led the Christian Anti Balaka movement fighting Muslim Seleka rebels who overthrew President Francois Bozize in 2013.