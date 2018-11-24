Ten-try All Blacks smash Italy to wrap up European tour
Steve Hansen retained just four players from the starting team that lost to Ireland last week, and a few of his new picks took full advantage of the opportunity.
ROME - New Zealand smashed Italy 66-3 in Rome on Saturday, finishing their European tour with a 10-try romp and leaving coach Steve Hansen with plenty to consider as he looks to settle on a squad to defend their World Cup title next year.
Winger Jordie Barrett, the man of the match, scored four tries and Damian McKenzie, whose selection at fullback has been questioned by rugby pundits at home, scored three.
Fly-half Beauden Barrett, seldom under the kind of pressure he felt last week in Dublin, also scored a try before being substituted in the second half. He opened up the Italians with sharp passing and some clever kicks, including one that picked out his high-flying brother Jordie to score in the corner.
