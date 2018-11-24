Taxi driver shot and killed in Uitenage

The police's Gerda Swart says they're searching for the two gunmen.

CAPE TOWN - A 57 year old taxi driver has been shot dead in Uitenage while he was transporting passengers last night.

It’s understood the man had been travelling from north end in Port Elizabeth to despatch, at the time of the shooting.

“As people were getting out of the taxi, two suspects faced him and shot at him fatally.”