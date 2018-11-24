Popular Topics
Table Mountain distances itself from employee who shot his daughter

Table Mountain National Park says one of its employees may have used his personal firearm to allegedly shoot his 19-year-old daughter in Bonteheuwel.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Table Mountain National Park says one of its employees may have used his personal firearm to allegedly shoot his 19-year-old daughter in Bonteheuwel.

The man's family has told Eyewitness News that the attack happened on Thursday during an argument between the two.

However, police have given a different version saying the shooting may be gang-related.

The park's Saskia Marlowe says employees hand in their service pistols every day at the end of their shifts.

“The staff member was off duty and the weapon that was involved is not a Table Mountain weapon but his own.”

Meanwhile, ward councillor Angus Mckenzie says the teenager is recovering in hospital.

“When a father puts himself in a position to kill his daughter it’s concerning. What’s even more concerning is the fact that he is at home and not behind bars.”

