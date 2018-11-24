Sri Lanka 74-1 in reply to England's 336 all out
Dimuth Karunaratne, who was spilled at first slip by England captain Joe Root early in his innings, was on 28 at the break with Dhananjaya de Silva also on 28.
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka bowled out England for 336 before making a cautious reply to reach 74 for one wicket at lunch on day two of the third and final test on Saturday.
Sri Lanka are 262 behind England, who hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Earlier in the day, Dilruwan Perera (3-113) struck twice and Lakshan Sandakan (5-95) completed his second five-wicket haul to polish off the England tail in less then half an hour after the tourists resumed on 312 for seven.
Moeen Ali (33) made his attacking intentions clear when he danced down the crease to the first delivery of the day from Perera.
He hit Sri Lanka captain Suranga Lakmal for a couple of boundaries but was dismissed in the third over of the day, holing out to Angelo Mathews off Perera’s bowling.
Three balls later, Sandakan bowled Stuart Broad around his legs for a duck and Mathews took a brilliant running catch in the next over to send back Jack Leach.
Sri Lanka made a tentative start to their innings and Karunaratne got an early reprieve when he edged Stuart Broad and Root missed the catch with the ball racing to the boundary.
Keaton Jennings, at short leg, took a stunning catch to eventually end the opening stand.
Danushka Gunathilaka (18) stepped out to hit a Leach delivery and Jennings followed him to be in position to take a bat-pad catch after the ball hit his midriff.
