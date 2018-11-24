SABC confirms Kaizer Kganyago is no longer spokesperson

Kganyago's contract was expected to expire at the end of January next year, however, on Friday he requested to be released from his duties.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has announced that Kaizer Kganyago has left his post as spokesperson at the broadcaster.

Kganyago has been spokesperson in the organisation for 13 years.

The SABC's Neo Momudu said, “Throughout his tenure, he became the face voice of the SABC and served with diligence. SABC would like to thank him and wish him well.”