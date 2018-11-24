Popular Topics
Register domestic solar power systems or face penalties – CT residents told

While government has welcomed the rise in rooftop solar photovoltaic installations, it has also cautioned that this move presents safety risks if undertaken incorrectly.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has urged residents to register their domestic solar power systems or face penalties in the form of a service fee.

While the provincial government has welcomed the rise in rooftop solar photovoltaic installations, it has also cautioned that this move presents safety risks if undertaken incorrectly.

The city has, therefore, called on residents to ensure that all solar power systems are registered and authorised in an effort to minimise these risks

Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says they are offering a grace period until the end of February next year for affected residents to adhere to these requirements.

“Should a customer fail to register their system by this date, they will be charged a service fee of more than R6,000 for the removal of the unauthorised connection.”

